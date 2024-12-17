Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Checkpoint

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 10:13 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police checkpoint in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in the martyrdom of two police personnel, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI)

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he paid tribute to the martyred ASI Hassan Khan and Constable Nisar Khan, stating that the nation will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

He extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the fallen heroes and urged authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the two injured policemen.

Bilawal Bhutto lauded the unparalleled and enduring sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the fight against terrorism.

He expressed deep concern over the rise in terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bilawal Bhutto criticized the PTI-led provincial government’s lack of interest in combating terrorism, describing it as a disregard for the national resolve.

Reiterating his commitment to the fight against extremism, he declared that despite all challenges, the sacrifices of the martyrs will bear fruit, and Pakistan will ultimately triumph in the war against terrorism and extremism.

