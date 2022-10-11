Bilawal condemns terrorist attack on school van in Swat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the school van in Swat.

The PPP chairman said that he was determined to protect the lives of citizens and their children.

He further said that those responsible for the terrorist attack would be brought to justice.

Bilawal expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of the van driver and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the school children who were injured in the attack.