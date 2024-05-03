Bilawal Condemns Terrorist Blast In Khuzdar
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday has strongly condemned a terrorist bomb blast in Khuzdar.
He expressed his grief over the martyrdom of Khuzdar Press Club President Muhammad Siddique Mengal.
He expressed heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and the journalist community.
Bilawal said that such cowardly actions would not demoralize Pakistani nation. He further said that terrorists involved in heinous crime would get nothing but humiliation. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA launches e-learning tool kit for Disability-Inclusive DRR14 seconds ago
-
Bilawal reiterates unwavering support for press freedom10 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah condemns Khuzdar blast, martyrdom of Press Club President10 minutes ago
-
CM KP highlight importance of freedom of press for democracy10 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal stresses space exploration for national development20 minutes ago
-
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission25 minutes ago
-
Farmers’ look for Govt help for better wheat prices30 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 126,800 cusecs water50 minutes ago
-
AC visits exam centers, recovers cell phones50 minutes ago
-
DOAM expedites work on archeological excavation, documentation of Shah Alla Ditta caves1 hour ago
-
Pak, Syria edu ministers discuss mutual cooperation in education sector1 hour ago
-
IIOJK among most dangerous places for journalists in world: Report1 hour ago