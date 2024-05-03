Bilawal condemns terrorist blast in Khuzdar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday has strongly condemned a terrorist bomb blast in Khuzdar.

He expressed his grief over the martyrdom of Khuzdar Press Club President Muhammad Siddique Mengal.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and the journalist community.

Bilawal said that such cowardly actions would not demoralize Pakistani nation. He further said that terrorists involved in heinous crime would get nothing but humiliation. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.