Bilawal Condemns Terrorist Incident In Basham
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently condemned an incident of terrorism in Bisham.
The PPP Chairman has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Chinese nationals in the suicide attack, according to a Bilawal House communique on Tuesday.
He demanded that the planners and facilitators involved in the terrorism incident should be exposed and punished severely.
He also expressed his condolences to the government of China the bereaved families of the victims. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
He said that the culprits of the Basham incident could not escape justice.
