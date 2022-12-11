Bilawal condemns threats to ANP leader Aimal Wali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday strongly condemned the threats to Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan and assured him of every possible support.

In a statement here, he said that threatening telephonic calls to the ANP leader were part of terrorism and terrorists won't be allowed to harm any democratic political leader, worker, or the common man.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government and the entire nation are on the same page about their strong stance against terrorism, asking the authorities concerned to bring the accused before the law and ensure the security of Aimal Wali Khan.