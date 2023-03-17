UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Condemns Zhob Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Bilawal condemns Zhob incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday vehemently condemned a firing incident in Zohb, which claimed innocent lives.

He expressed his grief over the martyrdom of innocent citizens and condoled the victim's family.

He said that it was an inhuman act to target innocent people and culprits would be brought to justice.

He further said that the government was well aware of its responsibilities to protect the lives and properties of the people.

