Bilawal Condoles Death Of Ghulam Qadir Bhutto

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday visited Bhutto House Sukkur to condoled with Nadeem Bhutto and his brothers, over the sad demise of his father, former member Sindh Assembly, Ghulam Qadir Bhutto.

Provincial Minister for Transport Sindh Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Minister for Excise and Taxation MukeshKumar Chawala, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Arslan Shaikh, Nawab Wassan and other localleadership of PPP Sukkur were present on the occasion.

