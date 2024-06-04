Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother

Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of mother of senior journalists Naveed Shah (Nawa-e-Waqt) and Nasheed Anjum Shah (Express News)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of mother of senior journalists Naveed Shah (Nawa-e-Waqt) and Nasheed Anjum Shah (Express news).

In his condolence message, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sympathy with the both brothers, Naveed Shah and Nasheed Shah, over the sudden demise of their mother.

He prayed to the Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.