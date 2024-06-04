Open Menu

Bilawal Condoles Death Of Journalists' Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 09:32 PM

Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother

Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of mother of senior journalists Naveed Shah (Nawa-e-Waqt) and Nasheed Anjum Shah (Express News)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of mother of senior journalists Naveed Shah (Nawa-e-Waqt) and Nasheed Anjum Shah (Express news).

In his condolence message, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sympathy with the both brothers, Naveed Shah and Nasheed Shah, over the sudden demise of their mother.

He prayed to the Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Family

Recent Stories

Local leader of “Kisan Itehad” shot dead

Local leader of “Kisan Itehad” shot dead

18 minutes ago
 BISP payments continue in Noor Purr Thall

BISP payments continue in Noor Purr Thall

18 minutes ago
 Qatari envoy calls on Governor Punjab

Qatari envoy calls on Governor Punjab

20 minutes ago
 Budget 2024-25: 2-day workshop for Parliamentary r ..

Budget 2024-25: 2-day workshop for Parliamentary reporters concludes at PIPS

20 minutes ago
 Probation of minor crimes' offenders top priority

Probation of minor crimes' offenders top priority

18 minutes ago
 Teenager crushed to death in road mishap

Teenager crushed to death in road mishap

18 minutes ago
Urgent measures needed to restore PCCC’s gloriou ..

Urgent measures needed to restore PCCC’s glorious past to improve cotton: Dr Y ..

18 minutes ago
 Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ..

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inspects treatment facilities ..

18 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl fi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal

1 hour ago
 Sindh governor distributes cheques among families ..

Sindh governor distributes cheques among families affected by Preetabad cylinder ..

18 minutes ago
 CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Goh ..

CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman

27 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed ..

Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan