Bilawal Condoles Death Of Qaim Shah's Son

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:43 PM

Bilawal condoles death of Qaim Shah's son

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday condoled the sad demise of Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah, son of former Sindh Chief Minister and senior party leader Syed Qaim Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday condoled the sad demise of Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah, son of former Sindh Chief Minister and senior party leader Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

In a condolence message to Qiam Ali Shah and Secretary Information PPPP Dr Nafeesa Shah, Bilawal Bhutto expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of Muzaffar Ali Shah.

Bilawal Bhutto said the entire party including the leadership was equally grieved over the sad demise of Muzaffar Shah.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

