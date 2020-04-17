UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Condoles Deaths Of Overseas Pakistanis Due To Coronavirus

Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:41 PM

Bilawal condoles deaths of overseas Pakistanis due to coronavirus

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed sorrow and grief over the deaths of overseas Pakistanis due to coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed sorrow and grief over the deaths of overseas Pakistanis due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement issued on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto condoled with the bereaved families said the PPP leadership was with them in their sorrow.

He urged the Foreign office to contact the bereaved families of overseas Pakistanis and resolve their issues.

He paid homage to the Pakistani health experts who sacrificed their lives struggling against the COVID-19.

Bilawal said that overseas Pakistani citizens glorified name of the country by playing their role at front line against coronavirus in the United States (USA), Italy, United Kingdom (UK) and Spain.

He said that a large number of Pakistani citizens were facing troubles in the USA, European and Gulf countries and hoped the Pakistani foreign missions would be in contact with their citizens.

He said the nation was worried about the overseas citizens and they should not consider themselves alone in this difficult time.

