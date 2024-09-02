Bilawal condoles demise of Governor Punjab’s mother-in-law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed his heartfelt condolences to Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider over the demise of his mother-in-law.

The chairman PPP prayed for the deceased's higher ranks in Jannat and offered his sympathies to the bereaved family.

"May Allah give you and your family the strength to bear this loss," Bilawal said in his condolence message.