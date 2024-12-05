Bilawal condoles demise of PPP leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of PPP Batkhela leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail of Kot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of PPP Batkhela leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail of Kot.

In a condolence message, Bilawal conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, acknowledging Fiaz Gul’s notable contributions to the welfare of his community.

He stated that the late leader’s services would be remembered.

The PPP chairman prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.