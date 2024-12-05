Open Menu

Bilawal Condoles Demise Of PPP Leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Bilawal condoles demise of PPP leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of PPP Batkhela leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail of Kot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of PPP Batkhela leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail of Kot.

In a condolence message, Bilawal conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, acknowledging Fiaz Gul’s notable contributions to the welfare of his community.

He stated that the late leader’s services would be remembered.

The PPP chairman prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Se ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post ..

Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committe ..

3 minutes ago
 National Assembly’s issues new press gallery car ..

National Assembly’s issues new press gallery cards

1 minute ago
 World Soil Day observed at UAF

World Soil Day observed at UAF

1 minute ago
 Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

1 minute ago
 DC Jhang chairs meeting to review development proj ..

DC Jhang chairs meeting to review development projects

1 minute ago
WSSCM signs compost sales contract

WSSCM signs compost sales contract

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugura ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates flower exhibition at Jilan ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan launches NSoER at collaborative workshop

Pakistan launches NSoER at collaborative workshop

5 minutes ago
 Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad ..

Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque distributes live ..

5 minutes ago
 International Volunteers Day celebrated

International Volunteers Day celebrated

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post, NAB jointly organise seminar

Pakistan Post, NAB jointly organise seminar

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan