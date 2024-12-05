Bilawal Condoles Demise Of PPP Leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of PPP Batkhela leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail of Kot
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of PPP Batkhela leader Fiaz Gul Atmankhail of Kot.
In a condolence message, Bilawal conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, acknowledging Fiaz Gul’s notable contributions to the welfare of his community.
He stated that the late leader’s services would be remembered.
The PPP chairman prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.
Recent Stories
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Se ..
Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committe ..
National Assembly’s issues new press gallery cards
World Soil Day observed at UAF
Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri
DC Jhang chairs meeting to review development projects
WSSCM signs compost sales contract
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates flower exhibition at Jilan ..
Pakistan launches NSoER at collaborative workshop
Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque distributes live ..
International Volunteers Day celebrated
Pakistan Post, NAB jointly organise seminar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Service Centre in DHA3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan eyes local solutions, accountability post-COP 29, says Climate Committee3 minutes ago
-
National Assembly’s issues new press gallery cards1 minute ago
-
World Soil Day observed at UAF1 minute ago
-
Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri1 minute ago
-
DC Jhang chairs meeting to review development projects1 minute ago
-
WSSCM signs compost sales contract5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates flower exhibition at Jilani Park5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches NSoER at collaborative workshop5 minutes ago
-
Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque distributes livestock cards5 minutes ago
-
International Volunteers Day celebrated5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post, NAB jointly organise seminar15 minutes ago