UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Condoles Demise Of Razzak Soomro Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Bilawal condoles demise of Razzak Soomro wife

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday visited the Soomro House Larkana, to offer condolence on the sad demise of wife of former Ambassador to UAE and Member Federal Council of PPP Abdul Razzak Soomro.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed there for some time and condoled with Abdul Razzak Soomro, Asif Ali Soomro and other family members.

.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

On the occasion, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also inquired about the health of Abdul Razzak Soomro.

President PPP Sindh Nisar Amed Khuhro, Member CEC PPP Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari UAE Wife Larkana Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

OIC Follows with Concern Evolving Situation in Sud ..

OIC Follows with Concern Evolving Situation in Sudan and Calls for Dialogue

16 minutes ago
 OIC Welcomes the UN Security Council Condemnation ..

OIC Welcomes the UN Security Council Condemnation of the Houthis

16 minutes ago
 Dr. Al-Othaimeen Praises Saudi Arabia's Announceme ..

Dr. Al-Othaimeen Praises Saudi Arabia's Announcement of Package of Measures to R ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Uzbek President on re-elec ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Uzbek President on re-election

24 minutes ago
 IMF's demand to close govt accounts in commercial ..

IMF's demand to close govt accounts in commercial banks supported: Mian Zahid Hu ..

33 minutes ago
 20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.