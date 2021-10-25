Bilawal condoles demise of Razzak Soomro wife

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday visited the Soomro House Larkana, to offer condolence on the sad demise of wife of former Ambassador to UAE and Member Federal Council of PPP Abdul Razzak Soomro.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed there for some time and condoled with Abdul Razzak Soomro, Asif Ali Soomro and other family members.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

On the occasion, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also inquired about the health of Abdul Razzak Soomro.

President PPP Sindh Nisar Amed Khuhro, Member CEC PPP Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.