KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condoled with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider over the demise of his mother in law.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to give him and his family strength to bear this loss.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has prayed for a higher place for the deceased in Jannah.