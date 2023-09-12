Bilawal condoles over demise of Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his sister Asifa Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday visited the house of slain senior journalist Muhammad Mahar and offered condolence to his brother Karamullah Mahar over the demise of Jan Mahar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his sister Asifa Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday visited the house of slain senior journalist Muhammad Mahar and offered condolence to his brother Karamullah Mahar over the demise of Jan Mahar.

They expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Jan Muhammad Mahar, recognizing him as a valuable asset.

Bilawal assured his full support to arrest the accused involved in the murder of Jan Muhammad Mahar.