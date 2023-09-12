Open Menu

Bilawal Condoles Over Demise Of Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Bilawal condoles over demise of Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his sister Asifa Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday visited the house of slain senior journalist Muhammad Mahar and offered condolence to his brother Karamullah Mahar over the demise of Jan Mahar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 )

They expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Jan Muhammad Mahar, recognizing him as a valuable asset.

Bilawal assured his full support to arrest the accused involved in the murder of Jan Muhammad Mahar.

