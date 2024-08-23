Open Menu

Bilawal Condoles Over Martyrdom Of 14 Police Officials In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Bilawal condoles over martyrdom of 14 police officials in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 14 police officials in an attack by bandits in Punjab

According to a press release issued here by the party secretariat, he strongly condemned the incident, emphasizing that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the provincial government.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the provincial government to deal with the criminal elements with an iron hand.

"I hope that those responsible for the martyrdom of these 14 brave Punjab Police officials will soon be brought to justice," Bilawal Bhutto added.

He paid tribute to the martyred officials, calling them the brave sons of the nation, and vowed that their sacrifices would not go in vain.

Bilawal Bhutto called for an investigation into the incident and ensured that the injured officials received proper medical treatment.

"Praise to the officials and soldiers of the Punjab Police whose sacrifices in the line of duty are unforgettable," he said.

The PPP Chairman also extended his heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the martyred officials.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Police Punjab Law And Order Pakistan Peoples Party Criminals Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

10 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

10 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

10 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

10 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

10 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

10 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

10 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan