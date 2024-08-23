Bilawal condoles over martyrdom of 14 police officials in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 14 police officials in an attack by bandits in Punjab.

According to a press release issued here by the party secretariat, he strongly condemned the incident, emphasizing that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the provincial government.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the provincial government to deal with the criminal elements with an iron hand.

"I hope that those responsible for the martyrdom of these 14 brave Punjab Police officials will soon be brought to justice," Bilawal Bhutto added.

He paid tribute to the martyred officials, calling them the brave sons of the nation, and vowed that their sacrifices would not go in vain.

Bilawal Bhutto called for an investigation into the incident and ensured that the injured officials received proper medical treatment.

"Praise to the officials and soldiers of the Punjab Police whose sacrifices in the line of duty are unforgettable," he said.

The PPP Chairman also extended his heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the martyred officials.