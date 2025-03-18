Bilawal condoles sad demise of Naseer Soomro

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of Pakistan's tallest man Naseer Soomro.

He said, 'Shockingly saddened by the death of Naseer Soomro,' a communique said.

Bilawal said that late Naseer Soomro was the identity of Pakistan at world level.

He also offered condolence to the bereaved family of the late Naseer Soomro and prayed for his higher ranks in Jannah.