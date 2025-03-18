Open Menu

Bilawal Condoles Sad Demise Of Naseer Soomro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Bilawal condoles sad demise of Naseer Soomro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of Pakistan's tallest man Naseer Soomro.

He said, 'Shockingly saddened by the death of Naseer Soomro,' a communique said.

Bilawal said that late Naseer Soomro was the identity of Pakistan at world level.

He also offered condolence to the bereaved family of the late Naseer Soomro and prayed for his higher ranks in Jannah.

Recent Stories

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

10 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

11 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

26 minutes ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

1 hour ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

2 hours ago
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

2 hours ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

2 hours ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

2 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan