Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday visited the residence of the party's two office bearers assassinated last month through target killing in Karachi and extended his condolences to their bereaved families

According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he visited the residence of Shaheed Hussain Al Huda alias Amjad Hussain in Union Committee 26 of Orangi Town and condoled with Shaheed's brother Najam Al Huda alias Shah Rukh.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman condoled with Haji Lal Bux, father of Shaukat Hammad Baloch Shaheed, brothers Barkat Ali and Zahid Hussain.

Hammad Baloch was senior vice-president of the PPP in the Union Committee of Baldia Town 31/5.

He also extended his sympathy to the young children of Shaheed Shaukat Hammad Baloch, Haris Hammad, Sahib Hammad and Saeeda Hammad.

Bilawal Bhutto recited Fateha for the two martyrs and prayed for patience to the families.

He once again demanded that the accused involved in the killing of the two martyrs should be brought to justice.

On the occasion, Liaquat Askani, Ali Ahmed Jan, Abdul Karim Askani, Ajab Khan Swati, Jameel Zia, Wasim Akhtar and other leaders were also present.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto received a warm welcome from a large number of people and workers during his visit to different areas of Baldia Town and Orangi Town.

