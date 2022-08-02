Bilawal condoles with Army helicopter martyrs' families

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condoled with the bereaved families of Army helicopter martyrs, who were busy in flood relief operation in Balochistan.

He expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Brigadier Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Mohammd Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major Talha Manan and Naek Mudasir Faiz, according to a communiqué issued here on Tuesday.

He said that PPP workers and supporters' hearts went out to the bereaved families of the helicopter victims.