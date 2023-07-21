Open Menu

Bilawal Condoles With Family Of Late Bilqees

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Bilawal condoles with family of late Bilqees

Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday night visited Malik House, in Sachal Sarmast Housing Colony Larkana, to offer condolence on the sad demise of late Dr. Bilqees Malik who died in Larkana a few days ago

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday night visited Malik House, in Sachal Sarmast Housing Colony Larkana, to offer condolence on the sad demise of late Dr. Bilqees Malik who died in Larkana a few days ago.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed there for some time, and condoled with the adopted son Muhammad Taha Malik and adopted daughter Ghofrana Malik of Late Dr. Bilqees Malik.

He also prayed to God Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words the bereaved family.

On the occasion, the PPP Chairman said that the late Dr. Bilqees Malik spent her entire life serving the poor and needy people.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the late Malik served the people of Larkana in the fields of health and social work.

He said that on the instructions of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Dr.

Bilqis Malik devoted herself to the service of the people, He also said, Dr. Malik was an asset to the nation. She stayed in Larkana on the special request of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto after returning from abroad.

The PPP Chairman said that the entire Larkana is in grief due to her death.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that the people of Pakistan, especially the citizens of Larkana, cannot forget the services of Dr. Bilquis Malik.

Besides, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Amed Khuhro, Sindh Ministers Sharjil Inam Memon, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Advior ton CM Aijaz Ali Jakhrani, MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal, Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Poor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Died Larkana Nasir Murad Ali Shah God Family From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Housing Sad

Recent Stories

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

3 minutes ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

6 minutes ago
 IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Bui ..

IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Build Buffers, Support Priority S ..

18 minutes ago
 UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bo ..

UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bombs, Says They Should Not be U ..

29 minutes ago
 Education investment yields remarkable results in ..

Education investment yields remarkable results in FBISE annual examinations 2023 ..

29 minutes ago
 MQM-P opposes plan to sack contractual staff of HM ..

MQM-P opposes plan to sack contractual staff of HMC

29 minutes ago
Pakistan's first-ever World of Work Crises Respons ..

Pakistan's first-ever World of Work Crises Response Strategy finalised

29 minutes ago
 Hunter Biden Attorney Requests Ethics Probe Into U ..

Hunter Biden Attorney Requests Ethics Probe Into US Congresswoman Greene - Lette ..

29 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Bastad results

Tennis: ATP Bastad results

34 minutes ago
 Czech Republic to Buy 77 Leopard Tanks From German ..

Czech Republic to Buy 77 Leopard Tanks From Germany - Defense Minister

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to end protracted imprisonmen ..

Pakistan urges India to end protracted imprisonment of Kashmiri political leader ..

34 minutes ago
 Mohoric denies Asgreen in Tour de France photo fin ..

Mohoric denies Asgreen in Tour de France photo finish

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan