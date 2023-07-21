Bilawal condoles with family of late Bilqees

Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday night visited Malik House, in Sachal Sarmast Housing Colony Larkana, to offer condolence on the sad demise of late Dr. Bilqees Malik who died in Larkana a few days ago

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday night visited Malik House, in Sachal Sarmast Housing Colony Larkana, to offer condolence on the sad demise of late Dr. Bilqees Malik who died in Larkana a few days ago.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed there for some time, and condoled with the adopted son Muhammad Taha Malik and adopted daughter Ghofrana Malik of Late Dr. Bilqees Malik.

He also prayed to God Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words the bereaved family.

On the occasion, the PPP Chairman said that the late Dr. Bilqees Malik spent her entire life serving the poor and needy people.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the late Malik served the people of Larkana in the fields of health and social work.

He said that on the instructions of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Dr.

Bilqis Malik devoted herself to the service of the people, He also said, Dr. Malik was an asset to the nation. She stayed in Larkana on the special request of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto after returning from abroad.

The PPP Chairman said that the entire Larkana is in grief due to her death.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that the people of Pakistan, especially the citizens of Larkana, cannot forget the services of Dr. Bilquis Malik.

Besides, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Amed Khuhro, Sindh Ministers Sharjil Inam Memon, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Advior ton CM Aijaz Ali Jakhrani, MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal, Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.