Bilawal Condoles With Hina Khar Over Father's Demise

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 09:04 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited Khar House here Friday to condole with former foreign minister Hina Khar over the death of her father Malik Noor Rabbani Khar.

He was accompanied by former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood and Member of the National Assembly Irshad Sial.

Bilawal offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Talking to the media, the PPP chairman said it was his party, which in the past had made president, prime minister, chief minister and ministers, and it would also set up the South Punjab province.

The PPP had always respected its workers and it had resolved the problems of region in yester years, he added.

