Bilawal Condoles With Hina Over Father Demise

Published February 11, 2022 | 08:32 PM

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoled with former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar over the death of her father Malik Noor Rabbani Khar here at Khar House on Friday

He was accompanied by ex-PM Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood and MNA Irshad Sial.

Bilawal sympathized with deceased family and paid rich tribute to PPP late leader.

Later talking to media, the PPP chairman stated that his party had made president, PM, CM, ministers from the region in past, adding that none other than PPP would set up South Punjab province.

He claimed that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was only political party which always extended respect to its workers and added that it had resolved the problems of the region in yesteryear.

