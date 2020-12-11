Bilawal condoles with Maryum Nawaz

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited Jati Umra and condoled with PML-N leader Maryum Safdar on the death of her grandmother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited Jati Umra and condoled with PML-N leader Maryum Safdar on the death of her grandmother.

He expressed his sympathy with the PML-N leadership on the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira, senior PPP leaders Sheri Rehman and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accompanied the PPP chairman.

PML-N leaders- Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Rashid, M Zubair and Maryum Aurangzebwere also present.