LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday evening visited the residence of former PPP Larakana District President Muhammad Umer Bhutto here at Village Bunguldero to offer condolence on the sad demise of Muhammad Umer Bhutto, who died few days back.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed there for sometime and condoled with family members of Muhammad Umer including Abdul Fateh Bhutto, Dr. Ali Akbar Bhutto, Ali Gohar Bhutto and others.

The PPP Chairman also prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage and fortitude to the bereaved family.

President PPP Sindh Nisar Amed Khuhro, Sindh Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Aijkaz Leghari and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.