UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Condoles With Umer Bhutto's Family In Bunguldero

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:27 PM

Bilawal condoles with Umer Bhutto's family in Bunguldero

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday evening visited the residence of former PPP Larakana District President Muhammad Umer Bhutto here at Village Bunguldero to offer condolence on the sad demise of Muhammad Umer Bhutto, who died few days back

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday evening visited the residence of former PPP Larakana District President Muhammad Umer Bhutto here at Village Bunguldero to offer condolence on the sad demise of Muhammad Umer Bhutto, who died few days back.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed there for sometime and condoled with family members of Muhammad Umer including Abdul Fateh Bhutto, Dr. Ali Akbar Bhutto, Ali Gohar Bhutto and others.

The PPP Chairman also prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage and fortitude to the bereaved family.

President PPP Sindh Nisar Amed Khuhro, Sindh Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Aijkaz Leghari and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Died Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to extend tourist visa ..

16 minutes ago

Biden to Invoke Defense Production Act to Boost CO ..

4 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender arrested in Duki

4 minutes ago

Boxer Waseem calls on Chief Minister Jam Kamal for ..

4 minutes ago

ML-1 project excellent example of Pak-China ties; ..

4 minutes ago

Islamuddin, Noman condole with MNA Junejo

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.