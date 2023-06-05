Bilawal congratulates all PPP nominees including Mayors of Karachi, Hyderabad

The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated all PPP nominees including Mayor of Karachi and Hyderabad here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated all PPP nominees including Mayor of Karachi and Hyderabad here on Monday.

While taking to Twitter, he felicitated Murtaza Wahab on his nomination as the Mayor of Karachi and Kashif Shoro as the Mayor of Hyderabad.

He said, 'I have full faith that Shoro and Wahab will be the first but not the last PPP mayors of our two great cities.' While congratulating to all PPP nominees for chairmen, deputy chairmen, mayors, deputy mayors and towns, Bilawal said that the people had expressed faith in the PPP.

He said now let's go win the next round and get going with what we do best, serving the people.

He specially thanked the people of Hyderabad and Karachi for trusting PPP for the first time.