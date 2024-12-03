Bilawal congratulates blind cricket team for winning the T-20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm congratulations to Pakistan’s blind cricket team for winning the T-20 World Cup and expressed his best wishes for the players.

He remarked that this is a fabulous gift from differently-abled Pakistanis to their nation on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and truly a source of great pride for the entire country.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he commended the players for their exceptional hard work and skill, stating that their victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation.

Addressing the players, he remarked, “Your dedication, perseverance, and indomitable spirit have proven that no obstacle is insurmountable.

You are an inspiration to millions”. He also expressed hope that the blind cricket team would continue to achieve greater success for the country in the future.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized that this achievement is a testament to the talents and determination of persons with disabilities in Pakistan and reflects the nation’s potential to excel in every field. He reaffirmed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s commitment to expanding opportunities for persons with disabilities, particularly in sports.

The Chairman concluded by reiterating that the PPP remains steadfast in its mission to empower and uplift individuals with special needs, ensuring they have equal opportunities to thrive in all spheres of life.