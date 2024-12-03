Open Menu

Bilawal Congratulates Blind Cricket Team For Winning The T-20 World Cup

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Bilawal congratulates blind cricket team for winning the T-20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm congratulations to Pakistan’s blind cricket team for winning the T-20 World Cup and expressed his best wishes for the players.

He remarked that this is a fabulous gift from differently-abled Pakistanis to their nation on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and truly a source of great pride for the entire country.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he commended the players for their exceptional hard work and skill, stating that their victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation.

Addressing the players, he remarked, “Your dedication, perseverance, and indomitable spirit have proven that no obstacle is insurmountable.

You are an inspiration to millions”. He also expressed hope that the blind cricket team would continue to achieve greater success for the country in the future.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized that this achievement is a testament to the talents and determination of persons with disabilities in Pakistan and reflects the nation’s potential to excel in every field. He reaffirmed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s commitment to expanding opportunities for persons with disabilities, particularly in sports.

The Chairman concluded by reiterating that the PPP remains steadfast in its mission to empower and uplift individuals with special needs, ensuring they have equal opportunities to thrive in all spheres of life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Sports Pakistan Peoples Party Media All From Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

3 hours ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

3 hours ago
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

17 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

17 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan