Bilawal congratulates nation on 75th Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the nation on the 75th Independence Day and said that the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was to create a Pakistan that would be a role model for the Muslim world with an egalitarian society.

"Every Pakistani has to play a role in making this country an ideal Muslim state," he urged.

In his message issued on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Chairman Bilawal stated that democracy and equality were the aspirations of the founding fathers of the country.

He said that the first unanimous constitution was a gift given to the nation by Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that without the supremacy of the constitution, the concept of freedom for 220 million Pakistanis will only be a distant dream.

He emphasized that the development process cannot be started without a balance between institutions.

We will not allow any conspiracy that will weaken the Constitution and the Parliament, he resolved.

He stated that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought a long struggle for the restoration of the 1973 Constitution and during this struggle she had to sacrifice her life.

Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that Pakistan was facing unprecedented challenges both internally and externally.

He said that despite all these challenges, Pakistan still stands as a symbol of hope for the oppressed people of the world including our Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters.

He emphasized on the need to work together to overcome our internal weaknesses, and strengthen the prestige of Pakistan at the global level.

He said that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the international community to face global challenges.

He said that having a strategic location, Pakistan expresses goodwill to the entire world and was committed in expanding its partnership with the international community.

He reiterated that Pakistan People's Party will continue to play a leading role in the struggle for democracy, equality and prosperity in the country.