Open Menu

Bilawal Congratulates Nation On New Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Bilawal congratulates Nation on new year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended best wishes on the New Year to the Nation.

The Chairman PPP in his message on Sunday said, 'As we bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one, I extend my heartiest wishes to the resilient people of Pakistan. May this New Year bring prosperity, joy, and fulfillment to every household."

He urged that in the face of challenges, let us remain united, hopeful, and determined to build a better future for our nation.

"The legacy of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto inspire us to continue

our unwavering commitment to their unfinished mission of creating a just and prosperous Pakistan," he added.

He said that his party stands in solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine, advocating for their rights and freedom. "Our commitment to justice extends beyond borders,

and together, we will work towards a world where everyone can live with dignity and peace," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Palestine Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jammu Pakistan Peoples Party May Sunday Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

13 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

22 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

23 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

23 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

23 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

23 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

23 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

23 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

23 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

23 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan