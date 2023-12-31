Bilawal congratulates Nation on new year

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended best wishes on the New Year to the Nation.

The Chairman PPP in his message on Sunday said, 'As we bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one, I extend my heartiest wishes to the resilient people of Pakistan. May this New Year bring prosperity, joy, and fulfillment to every household."

He urged that in the face of challenges, let us remain united, hopeful, and determined to build a better future for our nation.

"The legacy of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto inspire us to continue

our unwavering commitment to their unfinished mission of creating a just and prosperous Pakistan," he added.

He said that his party stands in solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine, advocating for their rights and freedom. "Our commitment to justice extends beyond borders,

and together, we will work towards a world where everyone can live with dignity and peace," he concluded.