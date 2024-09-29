Bilawal congratulates new LCCI leadership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mian Abuzar Shad on his election as Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president.

He also congratulated Engineer Khalid Usman for being elected as senior vice president and Shahid Nazeer as vice president.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Bilawal acknowledged the vital role the business community played in growth and stability of the national economy. He said that collaboration between the PPP and the business sector was crucial in paving the way for Pakistan’s economic progress.

"The business community is the backbone of our economy.

It is through their efforts that we can achieve sustainable development and prosperity," he said.

Bilawal urged the newly-elected leadership of the LCCI to put forward their recommendations for much-needed economic reforms. He expressed the hope that joint efforts between political leadership and the business community would lead to better policy-making and a more conducive environment for business growth in Pakistan.

The PPP chairman reaffirmed his party’s commitment to supporting the business sector and ensuring a business-friendly atmosphere for the country's economic stability and progress.