Bilawal congratulates newly elected body of Larkana press club

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the newly elected body of Larkana Press Club (LPC) including President Ghulam Murtaza Kalhoro, General Secretary Naveed Lark and other office bearers along with members of the governing body.

He hoped that the elected officials will play their role in solving the problems of the journalist community.

He said Pakistan People's Party strongly believes in freedom of expression and independent journalism.