Bilawal Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of Larkana Press Club
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 10:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the newly elected body of Larkana Press Club (LPC) including President Ghulam Murtaza Kalhoro, General Secretary Naveed Lark and other office bearers along with members of the governing body.
He hoped that the elected officials will play their role in solving the problems of the journalist community.
He said Pakistan People's Party strongly believes in freedom of expression and independent journalism.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NOC mandatory for sacrificial animals’ hide collection: DC15 minutes ago
-
APPSMA delegation calls on Punjab governor25 minutes ago
-
Ulema delegation calls on governor, extends congratulations25 minutes ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan hosts session on Poetry1 hour ago
-
PM congratulates Saudi Arabia on hosting boxing event, hails Pakistani origin on his victory1 hour ago
-
Harassment of women serious issue, families cannot protect them daily: Fauzia Waqar2 hours ago
-
SP conducted visit to Wah Cantt police station2 hours ago
-
Sri Lankan delegation calls on Punjab governor2 hours ago
-
DC reviews price control mechanism implementation2 hours ago
-
Water chiller, fans donated to hospital2 hours ago
-
MCCI appreciates govt's vision to introduce Industrial Policy2 hours ago
-
Deputy PM, Iran's FM discuss situation in Gaza2 hours ago