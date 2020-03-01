UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Congratulates Newly-elected Body Of LHCBA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:40 PM

Bilawal congratulates newly-elected body of LHCBA

LAHORE, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated newly-elected body of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the PPP chairman also congratulated newly-elected LHCBA President Tahir Nasrullah Warraich and hoped that the new body would play its role for supremacy of law and the constitution.

He said lawyers remained on the front line in restoration of democracy in the country, adding thatthe PPP and the lawyers community had always played a vital role for welfare of people.

