Bilawal congratulates newly elected office bearers of QPC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Quetta Press Club (QPC).

In a congratulation message, he felicitated newly elected President QPC Abdul Khaliq Rind and General Secretary Banaras Khan.

Bilawal Bhutto has also congratulated the other newly elected office bearers on their success.

He said the journalists of Balochistan including Quetta are performing their professional duties in very difficult time.

Bilawal Bhutto said the journalist community are permanent allies in struggle for supremacy of constitution, law and freedom of expression.

He said that PPP will ensure protection of journalists and stop ongoing attacks on the community.