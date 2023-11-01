Bilawal congratulates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday extended congratulation to newly elected office-bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on their success.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he expressed best wishes to all the newly elected office bearers of SCBA including its President Shahzad Shaukat and Secretary Ali Imran Syed.

“I hope that the newly elected office-bearers will continue to play their full role for supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law in the country,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the election of the SCBA at a fixed time every year was a proof of adherence to democratic values and a strong institutional system.

He said that PPP was the party that gifted the first unanimous constitution to the nation, adding that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought a political struggle for 30 years for restoration of the Constitution in Pakistan.

“PPP will continue to work together with the lawyers’ community for the supremacy of the constitution and parliament as well as the strengthening of democracy,” he pledged.