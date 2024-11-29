Bilawal congratulates party workers on PPP’s 57th Foundation Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday congratulated party workers and the people of Pakistan on the occasion of PPP’s Foundation Day.

In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP highlighted the enduring legacy of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who founded the PPP on November 30, 1967, with a vision of establishing an egalitarian society rooted in equality, human rights, and economic prosperity.

He also paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who championed democracy with unmatched courage and inspired millions with her relentless dedication.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the PPP’s pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s history. Under the visionary leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the party gifted the nation its first democratic constitution in 1973, ensuring equal rights and representation for all citizens.

It was also Quaid-e-Awam who initiated Pakistan’s nuclear program, cementing the country’s defense capabilities. The PPP pioneered groundbreaking reforms in land redistribution, labour rights, and education, laying the foundation for social progress.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority nation, not only strengthened democracy but also empowered women, advanced social welfare, and led efforts in developing cruise missile technology.

He said during President Asif Ali Zardari’s first tenure, the PPP government reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to equity by solidifying provincial autonomy through the landmark 18th Amendment and launching the transformative Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), a lifeline that has since uplifted millions of underprivileged citizens.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party has always been the voice of the marginalized, the defender of workers’ and peasants’ rights, and a staunch advocate for the empowerment of women and minorities. Since its inception, the PPP has remained steadfast in its mission to create a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He commended the resilience and loyalty of PPP workers, calling them the backbone of the party’s enduring strength and success.

Reaffirming the PPP’s commitment to its foundational ideals, he vowed to continue the fight against oppression, inequality, and injustice. “As we celebrate this historic day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the party’s principles and work tirelessly for the welfare of the people. Together, we will fulfill the vision of a democratic and inclusive Pakistan,” the Chairman added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged party members and supporters to commemorate Foundation Day with enthusiasm and unity, honouring the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the cause of democracy and freedom.

APP/zah-sra