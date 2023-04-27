UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Congratulates PM On Securing NA's Confidence

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Bilawal congratulates PM on securing NA's confidence

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on once again securing the confidence of the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on once again securing the confidence of the National Assembly.

The minister, in a post on the social media platform Twitter, said, "Congratulations to PM Shehbaz Sharif on securing the confidence of the National Assembly of Pakistan once again. This time 180 members rising in his support."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Prime Minister Social Media Twitter Post

Recent Stories

Hungary Gov't to Submit Judicial Bill to Parliamen ..

Hungary Gov't to Submit Judicial Bill to Parliament to Unblock EU Funds - Justic ..

2 seconds ago
 Moscow's Art Hub 'GES-2 House of Culture' Opens Ne ..

Moscow's Art Hub 'GES-2 House of Culture' Opens New Exhibition Season

3 seconds ago
 Defense Ministers of India, China Discuss Border T ..

Defense Ministers of India, China Discuss Border Tensions Between Both Nations - ..

5 seconds ago
 Motorway Police recover 318 tonnes of smuggled whe ..

Motorway Police recover 318 tonnes of smuggled wheat

6 seconds ago
 UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to Pre ..

UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to President of Argentina

4 minutes ago
 Religious scholars always struggle for development ..

Religious scholars always struggle for development, sovereignty of Pakistan: Haq ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.