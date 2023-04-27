Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on once again securing the confidence of the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on once again securing the confidence of the National Assembly.

The minister, in a post on the social media platform Twitter, said, "Congratulations to PM Shehbaz Sharif on securing the confidence of the National Assembly of Pakistan once again. This time 180 members rising in his support."