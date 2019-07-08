UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Considers Democracy A 'licence To Corruption': Firdous

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Bilawal considers democracy a 'licence to corruption': Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto considered democracy a 'licence to corruption'.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said,"Mr Bilawal! your meaning of democracy is a licence to corruption. The nation has not forgotten your democracy of plundering the national wealth." She said in the guise of democracy, the two families had promoted an inherited political dictatorship. But now they were in trouble as Prime Minister Imran Khan had established a true government of the people in the country, she added.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had given additional Rs200 billion to Sindh during the current fiscal year as compared to previous year under the National Finance Commission Award.

Dr Firdous said the budget was only for the welfare of the people of Pakistan. During Imran's government, neither the plunderers could now misappropriate the budget nor they could laundered the looted public money abroad through Hundi, she added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Democracy Budget Firdous Ashiq Awan Pakistan Peoples Party Money Dictator Hundi Government Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan must own Kashmir liberation struggle: Mas ..

2 hours ago

Eight of family faint after consuming tainted food ..

1 second ago

Ukrainian President Hails Disengagement at Luhansk ..

3 seconds ago

DEPD officials visit Rehabilitation Centre Korangi ..

4 seconds ago

Development schemes to bring prosperity in Balochi ..

5 minutes ago

Querrey to face Nadal in Wimbledon quarter-finals

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.