Bilawal considers democracy a 'licence to corruption': Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto considered democracy a 'licence to corruption'.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said,"Mr Bilawal! your meaning of democracy is a licence to corruption. The nation has not forgotten your democracy of plundering the national wealth." She said in the guise of democracy, the two families had promoted an inherited political dictatorship. But now they were in trouble as Prime Minister Imran Khan had established a true government of the people in the country, she added.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had given additional Rs200 billion to Sindh during the current fiscal year as compared to previous year under the National Finance Commission Award.

Dr Firdous said the budget was only for the welfare of the people of Pakistan. During Imran's government, neither the plunderers could now misappropriate the budget nor they could laundered the looted public money abroad through Hundi, she added.