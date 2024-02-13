Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with political parties

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a committee for contact and coordination with political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a committee for contact and coordination with political parties.

According to the notification issued by the Chairman's Secretariat, the body members included Qamar Zaman Kaira, Murad Ali Shah, Sardar Sanaullah Zehri, Shuja (Shazi) Khan, Saeed Ghani and Nadeem Afzal Chan.