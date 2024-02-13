Bilawal Constitutes Committee To Engage With Political Parties
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a committee for contact and coordination with political parties
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a committee for contact and coordination with political parties.
According to the notification issued by the Chairman's Secretariat, the body members included Qamar Zaman Kaira, Murad Ali Shah, Sardar Sanaullah Zehri, Shuja (Shazi) Khan, Saeed Ghani and Nadeem Afzal Chan.
Recent Stories
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months
SFA to work on self-assessment program
Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..
LESCO disconnects WASA connections
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Ka ..
Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock
Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive4 minutes ago
-
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college5 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program"9 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar9 minutes ago
-
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months9 minutes ago
-
SFA to work on self-assessment program9 minutes ago
-
LESCO disconnects WASA connections16 minutes ago
-
Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock6 minutes ago
-
Medical colleges should focus on research: Dr Aslam6 minutes ago
-
Five industrial units owners booked on Child Labour Act violation6 minutes ago
-
LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow17 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices to respondents on petition of Bushra Bibi4 minutes ago