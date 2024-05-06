Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with govt over privatisation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a committee to engage with government over privatisation issues.

The members of the committee included Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar and Saleem Mandviwalla, said a notification issued by Chairman's Secretariat.