Bilawal Constitutes Committee To Engage With Govt Over Privatization Issue
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 06:39 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday constituted a committee to engage with government over privatization issue.
According to notification issued by the Chairman's Secretary, the Committee consisting of Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar and Saleem Mandviwalla would engage with the government over issues of the privatization of public sector organizations.
