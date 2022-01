ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a committee to organise Kissan March.

The members of the committee included Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Rozi Khan Kakar, Shuja Khan and Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar, said a notification issued here on Sunday.