Bilawal Constitutes Committee To Raise Different Issues With Federal Government
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed a committee to raise the different issues with the Federal government.
The committee will comprise Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmoud, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Hyder, Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Haider Gilani.
The committee will interact with the Federal government to raise the different issues and will submit its report to the meeting of Central Executive Committee (CEC) to be held next month.
The notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro here on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFC to participate in 3-day expo in Nigeria2 minutes ago
-
Prudent policies key to boosting foreign investment in Pakistan: Iftikhar Malik2 minutes ago
-
Six Khwarij terrorists killed, 12 soldiers embrace martyrdom at MaliKhel’s Check Post suicide blas ..2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi discusses bilateral ties, security cooperation with Saudi dy minister12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on preventive measures during rains, snowfall21 minutes ago
-
Weekly health camp begins in hospitals21 minutes ago
-
Daytime road robbery in Nowshera Virkan21 minutes ago
-
Bilawal forms committee to interact with Fed Govt21 minutes ago
-
Livestock dept sets up facilitation desk for livestock cards21 minutes ago
-
Two held for gas decanting22 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurates newly constructed faculty of civil engineering at Isra University22 minutes ago
-
Best healthcare services to be provided to citizens: DC Dera22 minutes ago