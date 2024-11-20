Open Menu

Bilawal Constitutes Committee To Raise Different Issues With Federal Government

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed a committee to raise the different issues with the Federal government.

The committee will comprise Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmoud, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Hyder, Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Haider Gilani.

The committee will interact with the Federal government to raise the different issues and will submit its report to the meeting of Central Executive Committee (CEC) to be held next month.

The notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman's Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro here on Wednesday.

