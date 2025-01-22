Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called a meeting of the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) at Zardari House, Islamabad on January 24 (Friday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called a meeting of the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) at Zardari House, Islamabad on January 24 (Friday).

According to a press release issued here by the party secretariat, all the members of the Central Executive Committee are expected to attend the session.

The meeting is anticipated to discuss and make key decisions regarding the country’s political landscape.