Bilawal criticizes govt for talks with banned TTP

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2021) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday criticized the PTI-led government for initiating talks with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and alleged that the parliament was not taken into confidence over the move.

The PPP Chairman also questioned the relevance of the president and the prime minister, saying that “who are they to hold talks with the TTP,”.

He expressed these views while talking to a local private tv on Tuesday.

The banned outfit declared a one-month ceasefire starting from today, consequent to the peace agreement.

Bilawal Bhutto said, “ The government is going to hold talks with TTP and no one was taken into confidence on the issue,”. He said no consensus reached in this regard.

“I had already criticized the talks with the banned TTP and I will do it again today,” said Bilawal Bhutto. The PPP Chairman lashed out at the banned outfit, saying that it had martyred Pakistan Army soldier and the children of the Army Public school.

“Parliament will approve all policies related to Pakistan and such policies will be adopted through the consensus of all political parties,” said Bilawal.

The reaction of the PPP Chairman came after Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said that the government and the banned TTP outfit agreed to complete ceasefire. The minister said that the Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan played the role of the mediator in the peace talks.

He said, “The government-TTP talks will be held in accordance with the laws and the Constitution of Pakistan,” pointing out that the ceasefire would be extended keeping in view the progress of the talks.

Fawad Chaudhary said, “It is gratifying that the areas of Pakistan [where the Taliban operated] are moving towards absolute peace after a long time,”.