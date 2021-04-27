Bilawal criticizes PM for having separate laws for rich and poor

(@fidahassanain)

The PPP Chairman says that Imran Khan who raised the slogan of not two but one Pakistan created a separate Pakistan for the rich and a separate Pakistan for the poor.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) Chair Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday strongly criticized the new Pakistan for having a separate law for the rich and the poor, saying that Imran Khan, who raised the slogan of not two but one Pakistan, created a separate Pakistan for the rich and a separate Pakistan for the poor.

In a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that in the new Pakistan, there is relief for tax evaders through amnesty schemes and inflation for the salaried class of taxpayers. Imran Khan’s change is only to reward the rich by snatching subsidies from the poor.

Chairman Bilawal said that Imran Khan’s economic initiatives are benefiting only certain capitalist families of the country. The selected Prime Minister on one hand gives amnesty to his capitalist friends to legalize nameless properties and on the other hand issues ordinance for expensive electricity. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that capitalists and industrialists in the new Pakistan are benefiting from amnesty schemes and collecting taxes from consumers.

He said that PML-N had given benefits to 135 rich families amounting up to Rs 43 billion during its tenure in government and the PTI government gave amnesty of more than Rs 20 billion to 56 rich families.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the question that those who gave amnesty schemes by claiming to bring the rich into the tax net should tell what they did for the common man. Expressing concern, he said that more than 80 million ordinary Pakistanis who do not even come under the ambit of income tax are forced to pay up to 12.5 per cent advance income tax on mobile phones. The common man is called a tax evader even after paying taxes in various ways, he said.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the gap between rich and poor is widening due to unequal economic policies in Pakistan. He said that the PPP is the only party which chalks out economic policies keeping in mind the situation of a common man.