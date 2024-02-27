Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPP chairman says the president is not only violating his oath but also the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2024) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized President Arif Alvi on Tuesday for failing to convene the National Assembly’s inaugural session, saying that Alvi's suitability for the office was questionable and that numerous legal issues would impede his functioning.

Bilawal said that the president was not only violating his oath but also the constitution.

He was talking to the reporters outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Bilawal accused Alvi of disregarding the constitution, referencing previous instances such as the dissolution of the National Assembly when a no-confidence motion was filed against the PTI government by the joint opposition led by PDM.The PPP chairman emphasized the importance of all institutions adhering to their constitutional roles. He also stressed the need for politicians to operate within their boundaries and show mutual respect.

Bilawal mentioned plans to nominate Asif Ali Zardari for the presidency, as the Election Commission of Pakistan had announced the schedule for the election, with polling scheduled for March 9.

Regarding the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Bilawal stated that the entity had not sought PPP's support for votes, and thus, criticism of his party's lack of cooperation was unwarranted.

He addressed the influx of PTI-independents joining the SIC after the Feb 8 elections, seeking reserved seats in various legislative bodies, a matter to be decided by the ECP and contested by rival parties.

Earlier, on Monday, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf called for the National Assembly session on Feb 29 in response to the president's refusal to fulfill his constitutional duty.

Senior leaders from PML-N and PPP asserted that if the president did not sign the summary for convening a session, the National Assembly speaker was authorized to do so on the 21st day following the elections, as per Article 91 of the Constitution.