Bilawal criticizing the budget without reading its book: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that the 'Parchi' Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was criticizing the budget without reading its book. In a reaction to the statement of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said previous governments have taken IMF programs for personal gain, not for the country.

He said economic experts have silenced the hypocrites by declaring the budget pro-people, said a statement issued here.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that people from all walks of life were covered and facilitated in the budget. He said the additional holding tax on edible oil and ghee and Federal excise duty have been abolished. He said the sales tax on vehicles up to 850 CC has been reduced from 17 to 12.5 percent. He said today once again stock exchange was booming, adding the index has risen to 1000 points since morning.