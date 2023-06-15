Bilawal, Danish minister discuss bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark Dan Jrgensen met with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark Dan Jrgensen met with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Dan Jrgensen is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark in political, trade, economic, investment, agriculture, information technology and energy domains with key focus in the areas of climate change and green transition.

The two ministers exchanged the "Plan of Action (2023-2027)" on the Green Framework Engagement Agreement, signed in August 2022.

The Plan of Action would pave the way for joint initiatives and projects in renewable energy and green transition driven by technological advancement and collaborative partnerships.

It will also contribute towards the realization of Sustainable Development Goals and thus set the foundation for a sustainable future.