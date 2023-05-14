Bilawal declares May 14 as historic day for Pakistan, democracy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday declared May 14 as a historic day for Pakistan and democracy as well.

On this day. the most popular political leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Pakistan Muslim League leader Mian Nawaz Sharif signed the Charter of Democracy (CoD) in 2006.

Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that by following the Charter of Democracy, the prestige of the country has increased and democracy is strengthened.

Former President Zardari handed over all his powers as President to the Parliament through a constitutional amendment.

He said that the 18th constitutional amendment is a pact between the federation and all federating units. He said that only the parliament has the power to make the law and constitution. It is the duty of the rest of the institutions of the state to follow the laws passed by the parliament.

Bilawal said that due to the great sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the workers of the Party, the constitution of 1973 was restored in its original form which was the defeat of those who despise and hate democracy. He said that due to the great struggle for the security of the country and restoration of democracy, the graveyard of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto was inhabited by martyrs from where the sun of democracy rises with the blood of the martyrs.

He said that it is encouraging that today members of parliament and democratic political parties are united on the same page on the principle of an empowered Parliament. He said that undemocratic thinking has to be defeated by strict and steadfast adherence to the Charter of Democracy. He said that Parliament is supreme and everyone has to submit to it.