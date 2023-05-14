UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Declares May 14 As Historic Day For Pakistan, Democracy

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Bilawal declares May 14 as historic day for Pakistan, democracy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday declared May 14 as a historic day for Pakistan and democracy as well.

On this day. the most popular political leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Pakistan Muslim League leader Mian Nawaz Sharif signed the Charter of Democracy (CoD) in 2006.

Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that by following the Charter of Democracy, the prestige of the country has increased and democracy is strengthened.

Former President Zardari handed over all his powers as President to the Parliament through a constitutional amendment.

He said that the 18th constitutional amendment is a pact between the federation and all federating units. He said that only the parliament has the power to make the law and constitution. It is the duty of the rest of the institutions of the state to follow the laws passed by the parliament.

Bilawal said that due to the great sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the workers of the Party, the constitution of 1973 was restored in its original form which was the defeat of those who despise and hate democracy. He said that due to the great struggle for the security of the country and restoration of democracy, the graveyard of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto was inhabited by martyrs from where the sun of democracy rises with the blood of the martyrs.

He said that it is encouraging that today members of parliament and democratic political parties are united on the same page on the principle of an empowered Parliament. He said that undemocratic thinking has to be defeated by strict and steadfast adherence to the Charter of Democracy. He said that Parliament is supreme and everyone has to submit to it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Parliament Democracy Same Pakistan Peoples Party May Sunday Muslim All From Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Annual Meetings of Islamic Dev ..

UAE participates in Annual Meetings of Islamic Development Bank Group

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club unveils thrilling new look Dubai ..

Dubai Racing Club unveils thrilling new look Dubai Racing Carnival

41 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces Record Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces Record Participation in 7th Arab Readin ..

56 minutes ago
 &#039;Operation Gallant Knight 2&#039; distributes ..

&#039;Operation Gallant Knight 2&#039; distributes food parcels to 600 medical p ..

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi: The UAE is keen on collective acti ..

Noura Al Kaabi: The UAE is keen on collective action to ensure better future for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.