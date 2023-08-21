Bilawal demands culprits arrest involved in PPP office-bearers killing

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the killing of two office-bearers of PPP in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the killing of two office-bearers of PPP in Karachi.

President of Union Council Shehbaz Nagar Muhammad Hussain Al-Badi alias Amjad Hussain and Senior Vice President of Union Council 31 Abidabad Shaukat Hammad, were killed in two separate target-killing incidents of firing last week.

The Chairman PPP demanded that the killers of both office-bearers be arrested immediately.

He said that the assassination of two political workers in the metropolis is alarming. "The caretaker government should ensure the law and order situation," he urged.

The Chairman PPP expressed his solidarity with the families of assassinated workers and assured them of all possible support from the party. He also prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.