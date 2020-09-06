UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Demands Postponement Of NA Session

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Bilawal demands postponement of NA session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded the postponement of session of National Assembly due to the situation caused by torrential rain as the members were busy in relief activities in their Constituencies.

He said that the members need to be with their people at this time of need, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has already requested the Speaker National Assembly for the postponement of the session.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the situation was very serious in several part of the country due to heavy rainfall.

Bilawal Bhutto said that in the current situation, government and opposition political parties should aim for relief work for the victims.

